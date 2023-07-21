The San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple held its annual Obon Festival on June 24 and 25 at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center in Pacoima.
The festival included SFVJACC club demonstrations of hula, tai chi, ondo dancing, country western and line dancing; displays on the Tuna Canyon Detention Station, Buddhism in the World War II camps, and the temple’s nearly century-long history. Cultural displays featured bonsai, ikebana and Japanese doll-making.
On both days, Sun Valley Taiko (Akaoni Daiko) performed, followed by Bon Odori. Temple members and guests from other temples and community centers joined in the dancing, which expresses gratitude to deceased loved ones.
SFVJACC’s 2023 queen, Kaili Mika Inouye, was introduced along with the other 2023 Nisei Week queen candidates.
In addition to games for kids, booths offered such dishes as chicken teriyaki and kalua pork sandwiches, dango, Chinese chicken salad, udon, somen, sushi, frozen treats, and baked goods.
The festival also featured a raffle, bingo, a Buddhist bookstore, and a Japanese flea market.
Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo