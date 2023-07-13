Participants in Sozenji’s 2018 Bon Odori. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

MONTEBELLO — Sozenji Buddhist Temple, 3020 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello (exit 60 Freeway south on Garfield Avenue, right on Beverly), will hold its 2023 Obon Festival on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will include Manto-e and Obon services, a taiko performance, refreshments, and Bon Odori — a joyful celebration of life and the spirits of the ancestors — at noon. All are welcome to join in the dancing, regardless of experience or skill level.

The services are traditional Japanese Buddhist ceremonies held in honor of our ancestors and all sentient beings. The Obon service is a time to express gratitude for the belssings of the past and to remember loved ones who have passed away. The Manto-e service is a time to pray for the end of suffering and the enlightenment of all beings.

You are invited to bring offerings of food, flowers and incense to place on the altar in honor of your loved ones. You may also write down your prayers and wishes and place them in the prayer box.

For more information, call (562) 619-5760 or email sozenjibuddhisttemple@gmail.com.