Author and award-winning artist Genie Nakano will perform modern tanka from her latest book, “Wings on a Silk Veil,” on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance. Her poems reveal her thoughts and emotions about life, from childhood, through womanhood, to musings about aging. For more information, call (310) 781-7599. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Torrance Public Library. Above: Nakano at her book launch on April 29 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)