The 2023 Nishi Hongwanji Obon Carnival was characterized by a collective sense of gratitude, as the community celebration returned after going dark during the pandemic.
Thousands turned out July 8 and 9 in Little Tokyo for two nights of the Japanese traditional summer festival, with remembrance of loved ones passed, group dancing, carnival games, music and taiko performances, and of course, plenty of tasty treats.
Also featured during the event were aikido demonstrations and a traditional tea ceremony, a white elephant rummage sale, a farmers’ fruit and vegetable market and the ever-popular bingo.
Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS / Rafu Shimpo