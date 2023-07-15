VJCC’s 2023 scholarship recipients (from left): Taizan Oku, Joseph Beard, Maiya Kuida-Osumi, Claudia Fan, Maya Sano, Koji Schafer, Dillon Udagawa, Aili Watanabe, and Mia Washizaki. Not pictured: Kenna McConnachie and Victor Yamamoto.

The Venice Japanese Community Center presented its 2023 scholarship awards at its annual Summer Festival on June 24.

Through their high school years, all these students distinguished themselves by achieving stellar academic records, participating in extracurricular activities, and further extending themselves by finding ways to be involved in community service both at VJCC and the extended community.

The awards were presented by Bob Onishi, VJCC president.

The recipients in alphabetical order are:

Joseph Beard, a graduate of Da Vinci Science High School. He will be attending the University of North Dakota. His parents are Kim Tamura and Matt Beard.

Claudia Fan, a graduate of Culver City High School. She plans to attend UC San Diego. She is the daughter of Yudree and Dennis Fan.

Maiya Kuida-Osumi, a graduate of Culver City High School. She plans to attend UC San Diego. Her parents are Jenni Kuida and Tony Osumi.

Kenna McConnachie, a graduate of The L.A. Center for Enriched Studies. She will be attending Tufts University. Her parents are Robert McConnachie and Judy Nishimoto.

Taizan Oku, a graduate of Culver City High School. He plans to attend UC Davis. His parents are Toshi Oku and Cynthia Headrick.

Maya Sano, a graduate of The L.A. Center for Enriched Studies. She plans to attend UCLA. Her parents are Miki and Yutaka Sano.

Koji Schafer, a graduate of Culver City High School. He plans to attend UCLA. His parents are Arleen Chikami and Ron Schafer.

Dillon Udagawa, a graduate of Loyola High School. He plans to attend UC Santa Cruz. His parents are Eric and Heidi Udagawa.

Mia Washizaki, a graduate of Culver City High School. She plans to attend UC Santa Cruz in the fall. Her parents are Lisa and Jon Washizaki.

Aili Watanabe, a graduate of El Segundo High School. She plans to attend UC Santa Barbara. She is the daughter of Robert Watanabe and Akiko Yamada.

Victor Yamamoto, a graduate of Culver City High School. He will be attending UC San Diego. His parents are Gordon and Massumi Yamamoto.

VJCC congratulates the scholars and sends them off to college with best wishes as they continue to explore their futures.