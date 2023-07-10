Rafu Staff and Wire Service Reports

Restricted free agent Rui Hachimura has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced on Thursday.

The Lakers posted this photo of Rui Hachimura signing his new contract with the team Thursday.

The contract is a three-year, $51 million deal, according to multiple sources.

The team confirmed the widely expected signing via a Twitter post that read “Okaeri” – “Welcome home” – in Japanese.

The 25-year-old Hachimura averaged 11.2 points per game during this past regular season playing for the Washington Wizards and Lakers.

He became the first Japanese player to reach an NBA conference finals with the Lakers, who he joined in a midseason trade.

Hachimura on Tuesday announced he is not participating in the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 men’s basketball World Cup with Japan to focus on his upcoming fifth NBA season.

The Lakers have been busy over the last week, locking in some of the players that were key to their run to the Western Conference Finals last season. Prized guard Austin Reaves has agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract, while D’Angelo Russell has signed a two-year, $37 million deal.