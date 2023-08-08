A tradition of Nisei Week is honoring individuals and organizations for their efforts towards the betterment of the Japanese American community. The 2023 honorees include (seated from left) Pioneer Award recipients Joan Kuniko Ota Kawase, Nancy Kyoko Oda, Kanji Sahara and Dr. Akiko Agishi. Standing from left: Parade Marshal Jamie Hagiya; Community Service award recipients Glenn and Shirley Tanaka of Tanaka Farms; Pioneer Award recipient Ron Dyo; Grand Marshal Bill Watanabe; Inspiration Award recipient Don Tahara of Sake Dojo and Far Bar; Community Service recipient Norihiko Takatani of Anzen Hardware; and Nancy Okubo representing Community Service award recipient U.S. Bank. Not pictured Inspiration Award recipient Kristin Fukushima, managing director of the Little Tokyo Community Council; and Alan Miyatake of Tokyo Miyatake Studio. The late Cathy Tanaka of Fukui Mortuary will be recognized with the President’s Award. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)