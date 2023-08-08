The Nikkei Senior Gardens Board of Directors announced that Shin Ito was selected as its new executive director, effective May 30.

Shin Ito

Nikkei Senior Gardens opened its doors in 2009 and has provided culturally appropriate senior living for the Japanese American community for over 14 years. It is thanks to the vision of Harold Muraoka and Harry Nakada that Nikkei Senior Gardens opened and has continued to provide care for many families.

Before Ito joined Nikkei Senior Gardens, he was the assistant executive director and community relations director at Sakura Gardens for six years. Prior to joining Sakura Gardens, he was the director of Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches (A3M). He shared that what he learned from his time at Sakura Gardens and A3M has allowed him the privilege of succeeding Desiree Kitagawa as executive director at Nikkei Senior Gardens.

Ito is happy to be a part of the Nikkei Senior Gardens community and is looking forward to celebrating with everyone its 15th anniversary in the spring of 2024, as it continues “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future.”

Nikkei Senior Gardens, a nonprofit organization, is an assisted living and memory care community, home for up to 106 residents. The residents enjoy the beautiful Japanese garden, a choice of daily Japanese or American menus, Japanese-inspired decor, 24-hour care staff, laundry and housekeeping services, physical fitness classes, and numerous other services and amenities. Nikkei Senior Gardens is located at 9221 Arleta Ave., Arleta, CA 91331. For more information, visit http://nikkeiseniorgardens.com