A funeral service for Bruce Satoru Miyamoto, 70-year-old, Honolulu, Hawaii-born Sansei who passed away on June 21, 2023, in Garden Grove, Calif., will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Marilyn) Miyamoto; nephew, Russell (Ann) Miyamoto; grandnephew, Jordan Miyamoto; cousins, Jon (Sharon) and Michael Kawai, Judy (Tom) Shigemitsu, and Irene Uyeda; also survived by many other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449