The Japanese American Medical Association (JAMA), a professional organization of physicians and surgeons in Los Angeles, offers scholarships for medical students in their first, second, or third year of study.

The person or persons awarded the scholarship receive up to $5,000 to aid their financial needs. In addition, their names are inscribed onto the Scholarship Plaque that is displayed at JAMA’s annual social events.

The due date for the completed application is Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

The criteria for the scholarship will be based on academic achievement, financial need, and the applicant’s interest in serving the Japanese American community.

If you would like to request an application, or if you have questions, contact Gordon Sasaki, MD, FACS, chairman of the JAMA Scholarship Selection Committee, at lmellinger@drsasaki.com.