Akira Tana

The Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition Biennial Luncheon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12:30 p.m. at the Friendship Auditorium in Griffith Park, 3201 Riverside Dr. (off the 5 Freeway), Los Angeles.

The coalition will honor the Japanese, German and Italian immigrants and others who were incarcerated at the Tuna Canyon Detention Station during World War II.

Yoyoka

The program will feature the Otonowa Jazz Band, led by Akira Tana, the son of Daisho Tana, a Shin Buddhist priest who was incarcerated at Tuna Canyon. Every year the band brings music as a healing force to the communities still recovering from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northerneastern Japan.

Teen sensation Yoyoka, who hails from Hokkaido, will also perform. Her repertoire ranges from The Carpenters to Led Zeppelin.

“This event serves as a powerful reminder of our efforts to shed light on injustice and to come together to create a brighter and more inclusive future,” the coalition said in statement. “By your attendance, you will support our work in promoting education, remembrance, and reconciliation. Let’s come together and honor these brave individuals who endured hardship, separation from their spouses and families, and yet maintained their dignity and continued to believe in and work toward a better future for their children.”

RSVP by Friday, Sept. 15. Free parking. For more information, visit www.tunacanyon.com.