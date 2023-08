The Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo made the following announcement on Saturday:

“JANM will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 20, due to Hurricane Hilary. The museum buildings will also be closed on Monday, Aug. 21. We anticipate resuming normal hours on Tuesday. Be safe everyone!”

The USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena said in a statement, “USC PAM will be closed Sunday, Aug. 20, due to inclement weather. The museum will resume normal hours on Wednesday, Aug. 23.”