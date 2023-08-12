Want to increase your collection of kimono, Japanese dishes and fine Asian collectibles? You will have a chance to do so at the Nisei Week Bazaar to be held on Aug. 12-13 at the Japanese American Community Center Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Sponsored by the Japanese Wom­en’s Society of Southern California (JWSSC) or Fujinkai, the bazaar will feature kimono, yukata, ceramics, dolls and other cultural items.

This is the first time the Fujinkai has held the annual bazaar since the pandemic. Proceeds will benefit the many philan­thropic activities of the organization.

“In the past, we have been pleased to support the Little Tokyo Service Center, the UCLA Food Bank, Ko­reisha Chushoku Kai and Japanese Speaking Parents of Children with Challenges to name just a few,” said JWSSC President Joyce Wakako Chinn. “For more than a century, our organization has been proud to devote our efforts to supporting the various community organizations.”

Many Fujinkai members have do­nated family treasures to the bazaar. Items will be reasonably priced to entice shoppers.

The Nisei Week Bazaar will be open on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all items are sold. If you would like to donate items to the bazaar, email joycechinn@ yahoo.com or call the Nisei Week of­fice at (213) 687-7193.