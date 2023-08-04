“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” — Coretta Scott King

Compassionate shopping was in full force over this past Memorial Day weekend.

Over 400 shoppers and 100 volunteers came out to Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy’s (KSCA) second bazaar to raise funds to rebuild a nursing home for the Japanese American (Nikkei) community.

The sale of senior care facilities in 2016 by Keiro Services to the for-profit Pacifica, Inc. was the impetus for the Restoring Compassion project after community efforts to stop the sale were unsuccessful.

Held at the Shumei America Pasadena Center, the bazaar included a rummage sale, Japanese tea ceremony demonstrations, and showings of a recently released documentary of the Restoring Compassion project.

Since KSCA’s first bazaar held Oct. 22, 2022 at the New Gardena Hotel was such a success, it was decided another one would be held in the spring. With the second one being an even greater success, plans are now underway to hold another bazaar before too long.

Eighteen individuals and organizations sponsored booths, selling donated new and used items (see below for sponsorship listing).

Traditional Japanese tea ceremonies were performed by beautifully kimono-clad members of Urasenke Tankokai Los Angeles Association, under the guidance of Master Soshin Abe.

A documentary about the need for culturally sensitive senior care facilities was shown around the clock. Funded by a grant from the UCLA Aratani CARE Awards, this film was directed by Junzo Arai, produced by KSCA, and received good reviews by attendees. It can also be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/hYvN2JXhSAU.

KSCA President John Kanai expressed, “We all appreciate the great help and support from Shumei, all volunteers, and participants for our successful second bazaar. We could not do this without them.”

Appreciation is extended to the sponsors:

Akita Bonsai Nursery

Charanporan USA

Dlles In, Inc.

Fukushima Kenjinkai

Health Advantage

Kagoshima Kenjinkai

Kenpo TV

Kirameki-no-Kai

Kochi Kenjinkai

La Crescenta Nursery

Lighthouse

L.A. Gedatsu Church

Miroku-Kai

Nikkei Helpline

Okayama Kenjinkai

Olympic Shop

Reiwa Senior Home

Ryoma-Kai

Shumei America Pasadena Center

South Bay Psychotherapy Group

Southern California Gardeners Federation, Inc.

Southern California Japanese American Medical Association

Task Force to Rebuild Nikkei Nursing Home

Urasenke Tankokai Los Angeles Association

Appreciation is also extended to Shumei America Pasadena Center, which graciously and generously provided the use of their facilities.

And finally, KSCA is forever grateful for the community and the many people who came out to shop and support the cause.