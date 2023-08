A private family memorial service for Roy Wakamiya, a 90-year-old Lancaster, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on June 27, 2023, was held at Fukui Chapel in the Garden, officiated by Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. He is survived by his loving family: Kayoko, Michele, Greg and beagle, Dusty; and many nieces, nephews and relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

