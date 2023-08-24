Nisei Week Queen Juli Yoshinaga and her court at the 2019 Nisei Week Ondo. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nisei Week Foundation issued the following update on Wednesday:

“We will be announcing our Nisei Week Raffle grand prize winner on Saturday, Aug. 26! All other prize winners will be listed on our website (www.niseiweek.org).

“Rescheduled Ondo will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo). We hope you can come out and join us!

“Thank you to everyone for their continued support in celebrating the 81st Nisei Week Japanese Festival!”

(Editor’s note: Audience members are asked to bring their own folding chairs as none will be provided.)