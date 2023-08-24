IRVINE — OCO will hold its Natsu Matsuri (Summer Festival) on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tanaka Farms, 5380¾ University Dr. in Irvine.

Natsu Matsuri is all about gathering with family and friends and enjoying an evening of Japanese cultural festivities. It will feature a boutique, beer garden, food, games, ondo dancing, and the Mikoshi Parade. There will be entertainment on two stages, including taiko, tea ceremony, storytelling, and flower arranging from kenjinkai guests. Olympic karateka Sakura Kokumai will perform.

Entertainment schedule:

Red Stage

4 p.m.: Welcome and mini float parade

4:30 p.m.: OCO Kibou Taiko

5 p.m.: OCBC Daion Taiko

5:30 p.m.: Enka by Sayuri Nishi

5:40 p.m.; UCLA Kyodo Taiko

6:10 p.m.: Senryu Taiko

6:40 p.m.: CSUN Jishin Taiko

7:10 p.m.: Cal Poly Pomona Touzan Taiko

7:40 p.m.: 2023 Nisei Week Queen and Court

7:45 p.m.: Ondo practice with Sayuri Nishi

8 p.m.: Float Parade

9 p.m.: Closing remarks by Glenn Tanaka

Blue Stage

4 p.m.: Welcome and mini float parade

4:15 p.m.: Miyake Sowa, Nogaki Soju Shachu, Urasenke Tankokai L.A. Association

4:45 p.m.: Ikenobo Ikebana Chapter of Los Angeles

5:15 p.m.: Classical Japanese Dance, Little Tokyo Dance Club and featured guest Rayko

5:45 p.m.: Matsubayashi Shorin Ryu Dojo and Sakura Kokumai

No walk-ins. Admission is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and under, plus $5 parking fee per vehicle. Tickets are available at www.OCOnatsumatsuri.org. Parking is limited.