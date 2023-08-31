Funeral services for the late Noriko Numata, 85-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Anaheim, who passed away on August 20, 2023, will be held on Sunday, September 10, 1:30 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenny Kenichi Numata; and siblings, Takashi Narikiyo, Hiroko Kinoshita and Yoichi Tsuruda, all from Japan; she is survived by her children, Richard Takeshi (Maria) Numata, David Kenji (Tammi) Numata, and Yumi (Daren) Arai of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Justin) Igawa and Lynzie (fiancé Jordan Hamamoto) Numata, Richard Jr. Numata, and Cameron and Caden Arai; siblings, Kazuma Tsuruda, Fusae Kajita and Masanori Tsuruda, all from Japan; and many relatives here and in Japan.

