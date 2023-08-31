Public memorial services for the late Russell Shigeki Murata, 45-year-old, born and raised in Torrance, who passed away on August 19, will be held on Thursday, September 7, 1:00 p.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, California.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Michio Murata and Chiye Murata; brother, Patrick Tetsuo Murata; sister-in-law, Linda Yasue Murata; nieces, Samantha Chiye and Lauryn Kyoko Murata; also survived by other relatives.

