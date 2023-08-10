Fans were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed last Thursday, as the L.A. Dodgers hosted their very popular Hello Kitty night at the stadium.

In addition to the big cat herself greeting fans and taking part in pre-game festivites, the main draw of the evening was a newly designed doll that waves with its “bobble hand,” as opposed to the customary bobble head.

Among those on hand for the Dodgers’ win over the visiting Oakland A’s were members of the Tordillo family from Covina, above, who arrived decked out in their best Dodgers/Hello Kitty garb.

Even Robert Rocha (right), well-known around the stadium for his prodigious mohawk haircut and team fanaticism, got into the spirit.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo