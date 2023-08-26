November 11, 1935 — July 26, 2023

Seiei Higa, born November 11, 1935, in Okinawa, Japan, passed away on July 26, 2023, at the age of 87 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. After losing both parents during the war, he immigrated to Honolulu, Hawaii as a young man. In 1964, he moved to Los Angeles with his young family for better job opportunities and settled in Monterey Park until 2010. After his retirement, he moved to Thousand Oaks in 2011 to be closer to his daughter’s family.

In his younger years, he was an accomplished athlete in track and field, judo, and he earned a third-degree black belt in karate. He enjoyed playing the shamisen with friends and performing as part of the Los Angeles Okinawan community. His strong work ethic was displayed in the long hours he worked to support his family while owning his own business, but he was always present for his children to spend family time and share experiences with them. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who leaves fond memories of his kindness, courage, and strength to those whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Sandra Hirano (Kevin) and Scott (Melanie); sister, Chiyoko Ueunten; and grandchildren, Tyler, Brendan, Elle, and Cole.

He was laid to rest on August 19, 2023, in Rose Hills Memorial Park during a private service attended by his wife and children’s families.