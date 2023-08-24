A funeral service for Shigeko “Shige” Muraoka, 89-year-old, Los Angeles-born Sansei who passed away on July 26, 2023, in Mission Hills, Calif., will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, with Bishop Yuju Matsumoto of Koyasan Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is predeceased by her husband, Harold Muraoka; son, Russell Muraoka; parents, Robert Takuji and Setsuko Mukai; and is survived by her children, Cheryl (Richard) Ito and Douglas (Cori Anne) Muraoka; grandchildren, Ryan and Nicholas Ito, and Courtney and Kelsie Muraoka; also survived by many other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449