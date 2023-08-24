In loving memory, friends and colleagues will be gathering to Celebrate the Life of the beloved and late Martha Miiko Nakagawa, 56 year old, Los Angeles born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on July 28, 2023.

Ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 27, 11:00 AM at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, California 90012. Followed by a lunch reception at 1 pm at nearby Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, Social Hall at 505 E. Third Street, Los Angeles 90013. Free parking available next to the temple off of Third Street.



Due to recent COVID outbreaks, please take an antigen test before you arrive. If you are not feeling well or not able to attend in person, we invite you to participate via livestream:



https://www.youtube.com/NichiBeiFoundation



Martha is survived by her life partner Mario Gershom Reyes; “co-pilot” and best friend, Clayton Yonamine; cousins Yuki Nakata and Hiroko Kishi of Wakayama-ken along with numerous other relatives in Japan; her loving feline fur babies, Jackie, Chico-chan and Koro.

Her legacy will carry on through her extensive community activism and her research and writings covering the voices and stories of Japanese American resisters, past and present.