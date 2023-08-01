February 11, 1940 – July 13, 2023

Yoshitaka Ena, 83, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Osaka, Japan and immigrated to Los Angeles to attend UCLA. He opened New Japan Travel Center, a travel business servicing professional sports teams, Japanese media and the community of Little Tokyo and Greater Los Angeles. He served on the board of Little Tokyo Business Association for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his children, Takashi (Miwa), Sachiko (Bryan Vines), Hidemi (Paul Fallon); 3 grandchildren, Ena, Richard and Sachan; and many relatives in Japan.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 5, at 11 a.m., at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

