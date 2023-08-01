David Ikeda, the hearing officer with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, received the Community Champion Award at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Law Enforcement Recognition Awards luncheon held on July 6 at the Skirball Cultural Cent

He was joined by his family: (from left) Korey Kito, Kathy Ikeda, David Ikeda, Kamryn Ikeda Tri and Jayvey Tri.

The award was presented by MADD Program Director Georgina Avilez (left). Ikeda was recognized for his contributions to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould was also honored by the organization.