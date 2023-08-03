The first Zippy’s restaurant location outside of Hawaii is located on Badura Avenue in southwestern Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Zippy’s, the Hawaii favorite, announced on Tuesday that they will be opening a location in Las Vegas in October.

This will be its first location outside of Hawaii.

The new location on Badura Avenue will open on Oct. 10. The opening has been delayed due to the pandemic. A hiring event will take place on Aug.15 seeking to fill positions throughout the restaurant.

On their website, Zippy’s stated: “When we first announced our intentions to open in the valley in 2018, we had hoped to open in 2020. We all know what happened. Like so many restaurants, we were hit hard by the pandemic and we had to pivot to ensuring that our core business in Hawaii was stable.

A mural wraps the entire building in a painted lei, emphasising a welcoming spirit.

“While it wasn’t easy, we were able to make it out of the pandemic leaner and meaner – but we got caught behind a global supply chain shortage of construction materials. Long story short, we wanted to be open sooner, but here we are now!”

Zippy’s was founded in 1966 by Francis and Charles Higa and has grown to 22 locations on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

“My father, Francis, and my uncle, Charlie, started Zippy’s nearly 57 years ago,” said Zippy’s CEO Jason Higa. “As a long-time family business, generations of families in Hawaii have dined and worked in our restaurants. Now, we are proud to bring that same sense of ‘ohana (family) to the people of Las Vegas.”

For more information on the Las Vegas Zippy’s restaurant, visit: https://www.zippys.com/lasvegas/