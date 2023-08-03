The nebuta float in the 2015 Nisei Week Grand Parade. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

L.A. Nebuta is seeking volunteers to help with the majestic nebuta float in this year’s Nisei Week Grand Parade on Sunday, Aug. 13, in Little Tokyo.

Tasks include setting up, assembling and decorating the colorful float, and helping to push it along the parade route.

Assistance is also needed in preparing and assisting with the accompanying drum float and audio vehicle.

The group will gather no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Aomori Kenjinkai Kaikan, 320 Crocker St., just south of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Little Tokyo.

Volunteers must be high school-age or older.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit www.lanebuta.com/eng.