Anna Marie “Aiko” Nakamura, age 99, passed away on August 17, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Beloved wife of the late Mark M. Nakamura; raised in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, she was preceded in death by her parents, Shunzo “Joe” and Yoshie (Mihara) Miyamoto, and her brothers, James and Frank Miyamoto; dear mother of Gail (Bill) Radzevich, Claire Rees, Guy (Ann), Kathy, Joan (Tim) Crowe; fond grandmother of Scott (Jennifer) and Brian (Sandi) Rundio, Sean and Samantha Crowe; loving great-grandmother of Kyle Scott and Anthony John Rundio. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL, 60022, or a charity of your choice is appreciated.