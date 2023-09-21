Bunji Hayata, 89-year-old Los Angeles-born resident of Carson, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 2, 2023, Bunji was a long-time resident of Los Angeles, where he, as a CPA, owned and operated his own accounting practice for many years. He was well known and loved by many in the Japanese American community, where he graciously devoted his time and expertise. Per his request, no service will be held.

Predeceased by his siblings, Tom (Keiko) Hayata, Hirokuni (Tokiko) Hayata, Miwako Suda and Motomi Okihara; he is survived by his brother, Tomoaki (Diane) Hayata; also survived by many nieces and nephews and remembered by many friends.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441