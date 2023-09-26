WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Sept. 19 voted 52-44 to confirm Rita F. Lin to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California.

Rita F. Lin

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), issued the following statement:

“I am thrilled that the Senate has voted to confirm Rita F. Lin to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Ms. Lin has shown great dedication to our country’s rule of law as a judge on the Superior Court of San Francisco County … and throughout her extensive career.

“She has been a long-standing champion for justice, most notably in her successful challenge of the Defense of Marriage Act — the odious federal law that defined marriage (as) between one man and one woman.

“Ms. Lin’s confirmation is also historic, as she is now the second Asian American woman — and first Chinese American woman — to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

“I offer my heartiest congratulations to Ms. Lin, as well as to Judge Edgar Chen, who has assumed senior status after over ten years of esteemed service as a judge to this district and whom Ms. Lin is replacing.

“I also am continually grateful to President Biden’s dedication to nominating highly qualified and diverse candidates to our federal judicial system, and I thank Majority Leader (Chuck) Schumer for his leadership on this successful confirmation.”