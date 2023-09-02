Chi Kit Cheung, M.D., 69 years old, passed away suddenly on August 15, 2023. He was a long-time resident of Orange County, California. He was born in Hong Kong, coming to the United States to attend college when he was 17 years old. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. He did his internship and residency in general surgery at the University of California, Irvine. He has worked at various locations in Los Angeles County for Kaiser Permanente in the Department of General Surgery and Occupational Health Services and worked for U.S. HealthWorks Los Angeles.

He was predeceased by his father, Wing Kin Cheung. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Kobata Cheung, his mother, Kit Yee Cheung, his sisters, Pauline Falk (Charles), Catheen Chow (Patrick), his brothers, Ben Cheung (Cynthia), Joseph Cheung (Janie), and his nephews, Kevin Wu (Jing), Ronald Chow, Wai Man Cheung and Kai Man Cheung.

Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Chapel followed by interment.