EL SEGUNDO — Thousands turned out in El Segundo on Sunday as the city held a celebration for its all-stars who captured the Little League World Series championship on Aug. 27.

The players and coaches waved at cheering fans and friends from open cars, in a parade that began at Imperial Highway and made its way through the center of town down Main Street.

Following the parade was a ceremony at the nearby recreation center, during which the players were given keys to the city.

In top photo, it was all thumbs-up for Louis Lappe, who hit the game-winning home run against the team from Willemstad, Curacao.

Below, pitcher Max Baker waves from a vintage Navy jeep, with his grandfather, Tom Iino (in white hat), along for the ride.

Photos by APRIL REPPUCCI / ImagesbyApril.net