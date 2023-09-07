Hula performance at 2018 Matsuri of Faith. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

TORRANCE — The annual Matsuri of Faith will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

Entertainment will be provided by Faith Music, Kanani Kalama Hula, Elemental Funk, and Asano Taiko U.S.

Food booths will offer kalua bowls, gourmet hot dogs, tamales and chili rice, curry rice, Spam musubi and Hawaiian wonton, laulau plate, somen salad, corn, shaved ice, panikeke (Tongan dango), and otai (Tongan watermelon drink).

There will also be a bake sale and a rummage sale, and a drawing will take place. Vendors will include Spacebites (freeze-dried candy).

Parking and shuttle available at Honeywell, just south of the 405 Freeway on the west side of Van Ness Boulevard. Signs will be posted.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000, email communications@faithsouthbay.org or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.