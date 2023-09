December 14, 1928 – July 24, 2023

Roy Tange, 94-year-old Florin-born Nisei, and Korean War veteran, passed away peacefully at his Southwest Los Angeles home on July 24, 2023. Predeceased by his wife, Alice, Roy is survived by children, Rodney (Nina), Carolyn, and Lisa; grandchildren, Caelan and Amber; sister, Anna Aoki of Fresno; brother, Ted of Lemoore; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives. No service was held per his request. Dad’s ashes, along with his beloved Alice’s, were scattered at sea on August 26, 2023.