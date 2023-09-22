GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, will present its annual Art Show on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A diverse showcase of artworks featuring the beauty and uniqueness of the South Bay.

Refreshments will be served. There will workshops and performances, including a reading by Poetry Apocalypse on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Free admission but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or visit www.jci-gardena.org.