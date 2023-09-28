The Los Angeles City Civil and Human Rights + Equity Department (LA Civil Rights) is celebrating its annual LA For All Week Sept. 25 to 30.

“LA Is for Everyone” posters include this one in Japanese.

This week highlights the LA For All Campaign, the award-winning PSA campaign promoting community, diversity, and anti-hate.

• Celebrating World Peace Day, Sept. 27

LA Civil Rights Peace and Healing Centers across the city were activated throughout the day to hold peace walks, open dialogues, healing circles and more.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/peaceandhealing.

• LA for All Lighting Ceremony, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

LA Civil Rights, Mayor Karen Bass, the City Council, and fellow Angelenos will hold a ceremony at City Hall to celebrate LA for All Week. Angelenos from all across the city are welcome to commemorate the moment by seeing iconic locations light up in the mosaic of colors designed by LA for All artist Masaki Koike.

Some of the locations that will participate include City Hall, Union Station, the pylons at LAX, the 6th Street Viaduct, the 3rd Street Tunnel, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC’s Galen Center, Metro Headquarters, the LA Zoo, the Port of Los Angeles Offers Historic Warehouse No. 1, and The Ritz-Carlton.

With special performances from outgoing Los Angeles Poet Laureate Lynne Thompson and outgoing West Hollywood Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace, and singer-songwriter Victor Solomon from NBC’s “The Voice.”

• Tom LaBonge Day of Service, Sept. 30, 8 a.m.

LA Civil Rights will join the family of former Councilmember Tom LaBonge, City Councilmembers Paul Krekorian, Nithya Raman, Monica Rodriguez, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Heather Hutt, along with community members for the Tom LaBonge Day of Service.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up to join a clean-up site at one of the following locations:

Fair Avenue Elementary School, 6501 Fair Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Silver Lake Meadows, 2300 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Roger Jessup Park, 12467 Osborne St., Pacoima, CA 91331

Council District 10 Western District Office, 1819 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 91606 (parking lot)

For more information on the campaign, visit: https://civilandhumanrights.lacity.gov/laforall/thecampaign