Otani University students and advisor Michael Conway with Bishop Yuju Matsumoto of Koyasan Buddhist Temple and Bishop Noriaki Ito of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

After three years of pandemic online meetings, students from Otani University in Kyoto spent the week of Aug. 22-29 in Los Angeles.

This interfaith exchange began approximately six years ago, initiated by Bishop Noriaki Ito of Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, who is a graduate of Otani University.

The Otani students visited Buddhist, Christian and Muslim houses of worship in the Los Angeles area.