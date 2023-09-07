A Celebration of Life to honor Mabel Minami will be held on Saturday, October 7, at 11 a.m. at Atherton Baptist Homes/Merriam Chapel, 214 S. Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra 91801. Casual attire.

Mabel passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023, at the age of 95, joining her husband Joe in the Lord’s presence. Their loving children include Craig (Carolyn) Minami, Denise (John) Nakamura, Diane (Ted) Matsuoka and Cynthia (Basil) Ung; nine precious grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and always remembered as a legacy to many and a blessing to all.