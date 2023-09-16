Marjorie Imaizumi Fletcher passed away on July 2, 2023. She was born in February 1929 in Gardena, Calif. She attended elementary school in Gardena before being relocated to the Santa Anita Racetrack, then later settling in Utah with her family after the war. She later moved to San Francisco to work for the federal government and later the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Northern California (The Center). She is preceded in death by her mother, Mito Imaizumi; father, Eiji Imaizumi; five siblings, Kenichi (Emiko), George (Mary), Yoneko (Shigeru Kiyomura), Hideo “Joe” and Florence (George Hamada). She is survived by her son, Stephen Oda; grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services were held in Kaysville, Utah, officiated by Rev. Jerry Hirano from Salt Lake Buddhist Temple.