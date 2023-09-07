From left: Grillers Adam Rickabus, Ryan Okabe, Tim Manami, Zachary Yamamoto, Joel Yamamoto. (Courtesy Maryknoll Karate Club)

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Chicken Teriyaki Bingo returns!

The Maryknoll Karate Club will be holding its 36th annual Chicken Teriyaki and Bingo Fundraiser at St. Francis Xavier Japanese Catholic Center (Maryknoll), 222 S. Hewitt St. (two blocks east of Alameda Street on Second Street) in L.A.’s Little Tokyo/Arts District.

The event features Maryknoll’s famous barbecue chicken teriyaki plates using a recipe handed down by generations and regarded by chicken teriyaki fans as one of the best-tasting anywhere. The dish has grown so popular that after more than 30 years, the club is serving 1,500 plates to satisfied customers every year.

The cash bingo game annually attracts many players from all over the community, novices and veterans alike, with generous cash pots and free raffle prizes in between games.

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bingo running from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

For further information, call (213) 787-7379 or visit https://maryknoll.ska.org/.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required, but masks are encouraged indoors. If you are feeling sick or unwell in the last 24 hours, keep yourself and others safe by staying home.