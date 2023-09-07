Top, from left: Keiko Agena, DanAKADan, DJ Tsugu Itagaki, DJ Lauren Moon, Sandino.

Bottom, from left: J-Town Taiko Club, Arthur Nakane, Super Group, Unkal Bean, Nancy Sekizawa aka Atomic Nancy.

“Celebrating Connections” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the Little Tokyo/Arts District station plaza on First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo.

The free event will include workshops, food and history tours highlighting neighborhood cultural organizations and businesses, and a Metro Art Presents music festival featuring live performances by talent with roots in Little Tokyo and the Arts District: J-Town Taiko Club, Arthur Nakane, Sandino, Unkal Bean, Super Group (featuring Shin Kawasaki, Paul Dateh, Priska, and Goh Nakamura), Atomic Cafe’s Nancy Sekizawa aka “Atomic Nancy” and Scott Nagatani, DJ Tsugu Itagaki, and DJ Lauren Moon. Hosted by Keiko Agena and DanAKADan.

The program is produced in collaboration with Little Tokyo Community Council and Tuesday Night Project.

Learn more at http://metro.net/celebratingconnections.