Misao Tomita (97), a Reedley, Calif.-born-Nisei, passed away on September 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St., Los Angeles. Family requests that flowers be omitted.

Misao is predeceased by her husband, Nagao John Tomita, who passed on December 18, 2013, and she is survived by her children, Stephen (Connie) Tomita and Cindy (Kenji) Oda; grandchildren, Lisa Tomita, Leighann (Alex) Proano, and Kyle Oda; also survived by many other relatives.

