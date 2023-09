Mioko Ikeda, 88-year-old, resident of San Marino, Calif., passed away on August 24, 2023. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her son, Makoto Ikeda; and daughter, Eliko Ikeda. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to your favorite charitable organization.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449