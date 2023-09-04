Colter Breadner, left, battles David Coats in the men’s individual final, during the 2023 Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament, Aug. 12 at the Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo. The event returned for its 64th edition after a three-year pandemic-forced hiatus.

Scores of spectators were on hand at the Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo on Aug. 12, as Shotokan Karate of America hosted its 64th annual Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament.

The event was founded in 1957 when Tsutomu Ohshima gave the first official demonstration of karate to the American public.

Torite (escaping techniques) are demonstrated by Beth Teramoto (top) and Emily Teramoto.

Individual kata demonstration by Liny Chan.

The results of the 2023 tournament:

1st place: Colter Breadner

Nidan, North Delta Shotokan Karate Club, Canada

2nd place: David Coats

Sandan, Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Genbu-Kai

3rd place: Jesse Clark

Sandan, Twin Falls Shotokan Karate Dojo, Idaho

Best Competitor: Christopher Gallegos

Shodan, Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Genbu-Kai

James Uyeda and Frank Lee show proper nagewaza (throwing techniques).

Photos by Jennifer Soriano