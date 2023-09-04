Scores of spectators were on hand at the Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo on Aug. 12, as Shotokan Karate of America hosted its 64th annual Nisei Week Karate Exhibition and Tournament.
The event was founded in 1957 when Tsutomu Ohshima gave the first official demonstration of karate to the American public.
The results of the 2023 tournament:
1st place: Colter Breadner
Nidan, North Delta Shotokan Karate Club, Canada
2nd place: David Coats
Sandan, Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Genbu-Kai
3rd place: Jesse Clark
Sandan, Twin Falls Shotokan Karate Dojo, Idaho
Best Competitor: Christopher Gallegos
Shodan, Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Genbu-Kai
Photos by Jennifer Soriano