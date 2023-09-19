A private family service for the late Nobue Masuda, 95-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on August 19, 2023, was held on Sunday, September 17, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Isao Masuda. She is survived by her son, Yoshi Masuda; daughter, Toyoko (Masao) Yokota; granddaughter, Alicia (fiancé, Tyler Crawford) Yokota; brother, Takeo (Michie) Matsuki; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

