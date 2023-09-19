2022 Evening of Aloha’s Nisei Veterans’ Roll-call. (Photo by Tracy Kumono)

Go For Broke National Education Center (GFBNEC) will present the 22nd annual Evening of Aloha Gala Dinner (EOA) on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, 404 S. Figueroa St. in Downtown Los Angeles.

This event will honor the Go For Broke spirit and legacy of the American World War II soldiers of Japanese ancestry and their relevance to the contemporary issues of social justice, civil liberties and democracy.

Event registration and silent auction open at 4 p.m., and the dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m. Limited individual tickets and contributions to GFBNEC’s “Fund the Future” annual campaign remain available at goforbroke.org/events/evening-of-aloha.

The program will be recorded and aired later on GFBNEC’s YouTube channel.

Evening of Aloha is the annual hallmark gathering where the community collectively pays tribute to the courage, patriotism and sacrifice of the 33,000 Japanese American men and women who valiantly served during the war.

Chris Komai, public relations specialist and vice chair of the Little Tokyo Community Council, will serve as emcee. The GFBNEC Torchbearers, Go For Broke journalism students and community leaders, will also present their unique connection to the Nisei veterans and their commitment to share a great American story.

“This year’s Evening of Aloha will be another special gala as we bring together a multicultural and intergenerational perspective on the meaning and relevance of the legacy of the Japanese American soldiers of World War II,” said Dr. Mitchell T. Maki, GFBNEC president and CEO. “It is vital that Go For Broke National Education Center continues to seek the opportunities and share the Go For Broke spirit to new audiences across the nation. Now more than ever, our work remains important given the contemporary dynamics of racial tolerance, social justice and civil liberties we all face today.”

The program will incorporate the unique traditions of the gala that honor the Nisei veterans, including the Soldier’s Memorial Table and “In Memoriam” acknowledgments; on-stage Nisei veteran recognition; and the fourth annual Living Nisei WWII Veteran Photo Tribute.

Another unique feature of Evening of Aloha is the dinner menu created by Chef Roy Yamaguchi, founder and owner of Roy’s Restaurants, and the Westin Bonaventure’s Chef Andreas Nieto; and the dessert is prepared by King’s Hawaiian Innovation Pastry Chef Heather Campbell.

Hawaiian hula dancers and musicians from Hālau Hula Kealiʻi O Nālani, under the direction of Kumu Hula Keali’i Ceballos, will perform at the gala.

The annual “Fund the Future” campaign, launched at the gala each year, supports GFBNEC’s educational programming and outreach during these challenging economic times. Contributions made now through the end of the year will provide vital funds to support GFBNEC’s new educational initiatives including expanded national outreach; enhanced online and social media presence; and dynamic online programming to engage younger, more diverse audiences.

Nisei veteran Yosh Nakamura with his son, Daniel Nakamura, and GFBNEC Torchbearer Juli Yoshinaga. (Photo by Tracy Kumono)

The 2023 EOA major sponsors include:

Presenting Sponsor – The Aratani Foundation

Ruby Sponsor – Rick and Patee Shinto and family

Emerald Sponsors – MUFG Bank, Ltd, Yoshio Nakamura and family, Bill and Christy Seki/Dennis and Lorraine Kimura, the Sugimoto family (George, Lisa and Nathan) and U.S. Bank

Platinum Sponsors – King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant and Nikki Kodama and family

Gold Sponsors – The Haruo Hayashi family, Fukui Mortuary, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. and Seki, Nishimura & Watase, LLC

Media Sponsor — The Rafu Shimpo.

For more information, visit www.goforbroke.org, contact the Development Office at development@goforbroke.org, or call (310) 328-0907.