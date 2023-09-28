Patricia Miyuki Takanashi, beloved 90-year-old Culver City resident, passed away on September 10, 2023. Born and raised in Northern California’s East Bay, Patricia spent the majority of her life in Southern California after moving to Los Angeles in the mid-1950s. Predeceased by husband, George Takanashi, she is survived by her daughter, Kelly Takanashi; son, Timothy Takanashi; and daughter-in-law, Lily (Kimoto) Takanashi.

The family has decided not to have a memorial service and has kindly requested no flowers or koden.