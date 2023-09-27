Anti-Asian and xenophobic harassment are on the rise across the U.S. — and the world. In a virtual Zoom workshop on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 12:30 p.m., sponsored by Asian Americans Advancing Justice | Los Angeles and Right to Be (formerly known as Hollaback!), you’ll learn how you can intervene effectively as a bystander without compromising your safety.

This one-hour, interactive training will teach you Right to Be’s 5D’s of bystander intervention methodology. We’ll start by talking about the types of discrimination that Asian and Asian American folks are facing right now — from microaggressions to violence. You’ll then learn what to look for and the positive impact that bystander intervention has on individuals and communities.

We’ll talk through five strategies for intervention: distract, delegate, document, delay, and direct; and how to prioritize your own safety while intervening. At the end of our practice scenarios, you’ll leave feeling more confident intervening the next time you see anti-Asian harassment.

This training may not be ADA compliant.

Contact Nathan Vuong at nvuong@ajsocal.org with any questions.

Registration: https://aaajla.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ivV4cfkfTi-lkd6EQW9tzw#/registration