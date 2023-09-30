Paul Yoshio Sakamoto, 90, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Paul was born to Toyoki “Tom” and Hideko “Chomori” Sakamoto. He spent his early years in Glendale until WWII, when at the age of 9 years old, the family was forcibly relocated and incarcerated at Manzanar Relocation Camp from 1942 to 1945.

After the war, the family moved to Utah and farmed for a living until returning to California in 1949. Gardena was his home for years before relocating to Las Vegas in 1994, where he resided for the next 24 years, until health challenges caused him to return to Los Angeles in 2019 to be closer to family. Golf was his passion, and he was fortunate to have had the opportunity to travel across the United States and internationally with Club XIX and Tee-Connections hitting the greens.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Sakamoto; daughter, Sandy (Nolan Maehara) Sakamoto; son, Scott (Lori Petitti) Sakamoto; stepchildren, Sandi Snyder, Owen (Donna Kelly-Onouye) Onouye, Eric Onouye; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; siblings, George “Masa” (Helen) Sakamoto and Aiko Sakamoto, and a host of loving relatives and dear friends.

A private memorial service was held at Fukui Mortuary’s “Chapel in the Garden” on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. Paul was laid to rest following the service at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

