The pilgrimage includes a visit to a monument dedicated to the Nisei soldiers from Poston who were killed in action while serving with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

The Poston Community Alliance Pilgrimage will take place Oct. 13-14 at the Blue Water Casino and other nearby sites in Parker, Ariz. Registration remains open.

Registration is $245 for adults and $145 for children up to age 12. Attendees will select their workshops during the registration process.

A Poston exhibit created with donated space from the Museum of the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) will be featured. The exhibit includes a map of Poston’s three camps for visitors to locate the exact barrack and apartment where their family resided.

The pilgrimage will feature educational workshops and bus tours of the Poston Monument and Camp I school sites.

A banquet with keynote speaker Duncan Ryuken Williams, who will speak on the role of religion, will conclude the weekend’s activities. Williams is a scholar, writer, and Soto Zen Buddhist priest who is currently professor of religion and East Asian languages and cultures at the University of Southern California. He is the author of “America Sutra: A Story of Faith and Freedom in the Second World War.”

For registration information and updates, visit the Poston Community Alliance Website at https://www.postonpreservation.org. The website includes an Eventbrite link for pilgrimage registration.

The Poston Community Alliance is a nonprofit organization. Their mission is to preserve Poston’s incarceration history to strengthen and expand efforts in upholding social justice for all Americans, regardless of race, religion and ethnicity. Through multimedia educational outreach and the preservation of stories, artifacts and historic structures, Poston’s unique multicultural history, involving Japanese Americans and Native Americans, will live on.